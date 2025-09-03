Podcasts
Why some companies have suffered 'zero returns' from AI investments – and who got it right

This episode looks at the ROI on AI investments in the region

Salim A. Essaid
September 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Despite billions being spent over the past few years on artificial intelligence investments, a recent MIT Media Lab report found 95 per cent of organisations have produced zero returns so far.

But is that really the case for companies who are offering AI solutions? How are those in the Middle East performing?

In this episode of the Business Extra podcast, host Salim Essaid is joined by Mohammad Abu Sheikh, founder and chief executive of CNTXT AI, a UAE-based data and AI solutions company.

Later, he is joined by Amit Joshi, a professor of AI, analytics and marketing at the IMD Business School to look at the bigger picture and the disconnect between implementing AI and profit.

And to explore the impact of this on hiring AI specialists and attracting talent, Cody Combs, The National's technology policy editor, joins the conversation.

Updated: September 03, 2025, 2:00 AM
