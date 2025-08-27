Podcasts
Business Extra

What will Syria’s new currency mean for its economy?

Economists warn revaluation will mean little without policy reform

Salim A. Essaid
Salim A. Essaid

August 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Syria’s central bank has announced plans for a currency overhaul that will involve eliminating two zeros from its pound and printing new banknotes.

The Syrian pound has lost more than 99 per cent of its value since the start of the civil war in 2011, and economists are warning that a new currency means little without real policy reform.

In this week’s episode of Business Extra, host Salim Essaid looks at Syria's move, considers what it means for the economy and questions whether it will work.

He is joined by Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB Mena in the UAE, and The National’s Senior Business Reporter Fareed Rahman.

Updated: August 27, 2025, 2:00 AM`
