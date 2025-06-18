Oil up, stocks down: Market volatility amid Iran-Israel war

In the days since Israel started its offensive against Iran, oil prices have shot up and global markets dipped. Israel has struck nuclear sites and oil fields, and the aggression has left global markets wary of what’s to come.
Markets are holding out for the possibility of major supply chain disruptions that could have global impact.
To understand what this war means for the global economy, Business Extra host Salim Essaid hears from The National's Geo-Economics Editor Manus Cranny, and Colby Connelly, Senior Fellow at the Middle East Institute.
