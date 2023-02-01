Wamda Capital's Fares Ghandour on VC sentiment in 2023: Business Extra

It was a record-setting year for venture capital investments in the Middle East in 2022. But a market correction and layoffs in the technology sector, as well as recession fears, are spelling a different kind of future for 2023.

Fares Ghandour, partner at Wamda Capital and co-founder of mental healthcare start-up Tuhoon, joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner to talk about trends in venture capital and why he made the jump to founder. He also answers questions about start-up culture in the Middle East vs Silicon Valley, and what it is like to be a second-generation entrepreneur (his father is Fadi Ghandour, a founder of logistics business Aramex).

In this episode

The state of play (0m 19 sec)

Growth vs profitability (6m 27s)

Harvesting explained (9m 17s)

Tuhoon and the future of mental health care (12m 39s)

Dubai vs Silicon Valley (16m 43s)