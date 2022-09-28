Disruption is the new normal – Business Extra

Alix Partners, the global consulting firm, has launched a Middle East Disruption Index to examine the impact of trends such as climate change, technological advances and geopolitics on businesses and trade in the region.

The survey showed 78 per cent of chief executives in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are confident in their company’s ability to withstand disruptive forces. However, there is also a lot of uncertainty with two thirds afraid that the disruption will ultimately displace them. Concerns over finding the right talent and also making effective investments in technology also cloud the outlook.

Rob Hornby, Head of EMEA, AlixPartners and Gabriel Chahine, Middle East AlixPartners Lead speak to host Mustafa Alrawi about how disruption has become a new normal for organisations and companies.

In this episode:

The disruptive forces in the Mena region (0m 08s)

The role of the executives in disruption (5m 03s)

Climate change being a part of executive decisions and investing in the right talent (8m 30s)

Are we in control of disruption? (14m 54s)

