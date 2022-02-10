PCR podcast: two faces to the recovery in the Middle East and North Africa

The coronavirus pandemic has created an economic crisis such as the world has never seen. The downturn was followed by an unprecedented rebound. It all happened so fast. It left us with a torrent of numbers and seemingly inextricable questions.

Episode 7: Middle East and North Africa - one region, worlds apart

Nowhere in the world has the unevenness of the economic recovery been more pronounced and acute than across countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Some Mena countries already struggling with economic problems before the pandemic. Others, including Egypt and GCC countries, were in the midst of huge structural reforms when the pandemic hit.

In a region already defined by many imbalances and economic contrasts, what does the post-Covid recovery look like?

Guests:

Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia department at the International Monetary Fund.

Alia Moubayed, emerging markets economist

Narrated by: Mustafa Alrawi, The National’s assistant editor-in-chief

Episode transcript: