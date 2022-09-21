Influence of Middle East art and culture - Business Extra

A growing arts scene in the Middle East and North Africa over the past decade has both supported economic diversification and also been a sign of its success. Following the Covid-19 pandemic and amid concerns about the outlook for the region, can arts and culture maintain its momentum?

Dr Ridha Moumni, Christie’s Middle East deputy chairman, talks to host Mustafa Alrawi about the auction house's role in growing the sector in the region and beyond.

In this episode

The influence of arts and culture in the Mena business and commercial landscape (0m 10s)

How the pandemic changed the art industry (3m 13s)

The outlook for Arab and Middle Eastern contemporary art (6m 41s)

Why does Mena art matter? (10m 42s)

The art of collecting art (13m 12s)

