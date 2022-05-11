Will UK economic sentiment rebound? - Business Extra

Economic sentiment in the UK is weighed down by the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy prices as well as overall rising inflation, together with post-Brexit struggles. Recent local election results have also shaken the political landscape.

Last month, the IMF downgraded its UK growth forecast for the year to 3.7 per cent, from the 4.7 per cent it projected in January. Britain's economy had rebounded by 7.5 per cent in 2021, its strongest year of growth since the Second World War, as it recoverd from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Can the country shake-off the current downbeat mood?

Chris Blackhurst, The National columnist speaks to host Mustafa Alrawi about the prospects for a rebound in sentiment.

In this episode

What is happening in the UK? (0m 44s)

Will the government step in to help? (5m 49s)

Is London still attracting wealth? (11m 45s)

Investing in the UK (15m 49s)