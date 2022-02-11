UK economy rebounds 7.5% despite hit from Omicron

The UK economy rebounded last year as gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.5 per cent following the easing of pandemic restrictions, according to official figures.

The growth, which exceeded projections by the Bank of England, nevertheless came after a 9.4 per cent slump in the economy in 2020.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also showed the economy grew by 1 per cent in the final three months of the year, despite the impact of the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

READ MORE No one in Britain is immune to the cost-of-living crisis

The economy contracted by 0.2 per cent in December as the hospitality and leisure sector felt the brunt of Omicron and related government restrictions.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Thanks to our £400 billion package of support and making the right calls at the right time, the economy has been remarkably resilient; with the UK seeing the fastest growth in the G7 last year and GDP remaining at pre-pandemic levels in December.

“I’m proud of the resolve the whole country has demonstrated, and proud of our incredible vaccine programme which has allowed the economy to stay open.

“We’re continuing to help the economy rebuild through our Plan for Jobs, boost for business investment and support for households with the cost of living.”

However, the economy remained at pre-pandemic levels from February 2020.

ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan, said: “GDP fell back slightly in December as the Omicron wave hit, with retail and hospitality seeing the biggest impacts.

“However, these were partially offset by increases in the Test and Trace service and vaccination programmes.

“Despite December’s setback, GDP grew robustly across the fourth quarter as a whole, with the NHS, couriers and employment agencies all helping to support the economy.

“Overall, GDP in December was in line with its level in February 2020, before Covid-19 struck, while in the fourth quarter as a whole, it was slightly below that of quarter four in 2019.”