What to expect at the Dubai Airshow: Business Extra

There was no pandemic the last time the Dubai Airshow was held in November 2019. Two years later, beginning November 14, the exhibition is set to bring together a changed aviation industry.

The National's aviation correspondent Deena Kamel outlines the trends shaping the major players in commercial, cargo and defence and what to expect from the biggest in-person aviation event since the Covid-19 crisis began.

Hosted by Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson

In this episode

The Dubai Airshow is here (0m 49s)

Who is going to be at the Airshow? (2m 57s)

What to expect at the Airshow (5m 03s)

The sustainable path forward for aviation (9m 37s)

