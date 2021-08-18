Solutions to youth unemployment in the Middle East: Business Extra

The numbers are striking: Over the next 20 years, 127 million young people will enter the labour force in the Middle East and North Africa, but face an unemployment rate of 23 per cent. At the same time, nearly 29 million jobs are at risk of being displaced by 2030 because of automation.

McKinsey lays out solutions to address the issue of youth unemployment amid a changing labour market in a new report.

Tom Isherwood, a senior partner at the consultancy, joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner this week to discuss how to give dignity and purpose to this rising generation.

In this episode

Overview of recommendations (0m 47s)

Can the region work together? (6m 54s)

Political challenges (9m 25s)

Youth ambition and what the next generation wants (14m 00s)

