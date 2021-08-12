Five ways to reverse decades of youth unemployment in the Middle East

Between 2020 and 2040, some 127 million young people will enter the labour force in the Middle East and North Africa. EPA

Developing emerging technology while retooling education for the modern labour market, among other strategies, has the potential to reverse decades of youth unemployment in the Middle East, creating millions of new jobs and doubling the region’s economic output, according to a new report from McKinsey.

“When I was younger, opportunities for youth and a better economic future in the region were few and far between, especially for youth who grew up in lower-income parts of the region,” said Khalid Aljihrish, a co-author of the report.

“I was one of the lucky ones who had one of those few tickets to a brighter future. Even though many countries in the region, both through private and public initiatives, are undergoing impressive transformations today to broaden economic opportunities available to their youth, there is still much to be done.”

Despite vast differences in political, economic and social conditions among nations in the region, youth unemployment remains a pervasive issue. Joblessness among young people in the Middle East and North Africa has been the highest in the world for more than 25 years, with young people often looking for years before finding work, a 2019 study from the Brookings Institution shows.

Without broad structural changes, the trend is set to continue, given the demographics of the region.

Between 2020 and 2040, about 127 million young people will enter the labour force in the Mena region, facing an unemployment rate of 23 per cent. At the same time, nearly 29 million jobs are at risk of being displaced by 2030 because of automation, McKinsey says.

The consultancy proposes expanding on priorities that are already taking root across the region. It found such efforts would create 100 million new jobs and double the economic output of the region over the next two decades.

Big home-grown companies

For the Middle East to drive employment and productivity, the region must increase its share of home-grown global companies, according to McKinsey. The top 10 per cent of the world's largest employers command 80 per cent of total economic profit. They on average employ five times more people, spend double on research and development and extract up to 20 per cent more from expended capital, the consultancy said.

To tap into a talent pool necessary to build and support larger home-grown companies, McKinsey proposes reconsidering barriers on existing inter-regional capital movement as well as removing movement restrictions for highly skilled workers to provide a more connected talent pool.

Competitive talent

A major funding priority should be expanding education that readies young people for the realities of this century's work. Greater access and public funding for early childhood education, which has an outsize impact on cognitive abilities later in life, as well as subsidising learning credits to help re-skill existing workforces, are two of the recommended priorities.

Patents pending

A growing population and the resulting fiscal burden will limit the ability of governments to create jobs for the next generation of workers. Young people will need to take an active role in creating economic opportunity for themselves, and an environment that enables R & and entrepreneurship can support that, the report said.

The report recommends a leave of absence policy for government employees starting a new business, which would help both eliminate the risk of entrepreneurship and reduce dependence on the government to provide jobs in the region.

The other half

Closing the gender gap in the economy is an enormous source of unrealised economic potential globally. However, the Covid-19 pandemic is a dampening force. It is estimated that women’s jobs were 1.8 times more likely to be at risk than men’s jobs. In the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, boosting female employment could add $1.9 trillion in incremental gross domestic product by 2040.

Educating females is on an upward trend in the region, with improvements in literacy and greater access to formal education. The share of women active in the region’s workforce rose between 2000 and 2019, but today’s participation is still very low by global standards — only 26.7 per cent of women work, compared with 54 per cent globally.

Rebuild conflict zones

Conflict in the region has significantly depressed the population’s job opportunities. It is estimated that only one in three adults in conflict zones, the equivalent of 4 million adults, will be employed by 2040 if conflicts in the region persist, according to McKinsey.

The firm recommends establishing a joint recovery fund and mechanisms to help overcome the impacts of conflict.

“A successful reconstruction of conflict zones could potentially recover the economic damage [which is] up to $175 billion to the region’s GDP and, if the region returns to its pre-conflict growth rates, improve overall employment levels. This impact is likely to touch all sectors of the economy, not only for conflict countries but also for other countries in the region,” McKinsey said.





PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

