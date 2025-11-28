Is US pressure finally forcing Israel to address settler violence?

Podcasts
Nada AlTaher
November 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a cabinet meeting this month to discuss settler violence, but this sudden interest stands in stark contrast to years of inaction by the state.

Settler attacks in the occupied West Bank hit a record high in October, the worst monthly toll since record-keeping began almost two decades ago.

The violence is happening with impunity and under the protection of the army, according to evidence collected by rights groups and testimonies from Palestinians.

The question is: why are authorities only now taking an interest? Is new pressure from Washington pushing them to take a stronger stand against settler attacks?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher examines Israel’s reaction to settler violence. She speaks to Kobi Michael from the Misgav Institute and to political analyst Ori Goldberg.

Updated: November 28, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

