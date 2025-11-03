Podcasts
Superpower rivalry and geopolitics in Trump 2.0

South-East Asia Studies chair at Brookings Institution discusses US-China tensions, tariffs and defence strategies

Mina Al-Oraibi
Mina Al-Oraibi

November 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

How does the superpower rivalry between the US and China dictate international relations more broadly? And what does it mean for the future of trade, security and development?

Lynn Kuok, Lee Kuan Yew chair in South-East Asia Studies at the Brookings Institution, analyses the state of global relations almost a year into the second Donald Trump presidency.

This episode is a collaboration between Beyond the Headlines and Radio Davos, a podcast from the World Economic Forum that looks at how the world is confronting its biggest challenges. It was recorded at the forum's Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity in Dubai on October 15.

Updated: November 03, 2025, 12:01 PM
Podcast

