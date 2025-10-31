Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

What's happening behind Israel's yellow line in Gaza?

Palestinians face threat of attacks near ambiguous boundary

Ban Barkawi
October 31, 2025

Under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, a yellow line has been traced along the inside of the enclave's land borders. It designates more than half of Gaza as territory controlled by Israel.

Until recently, that line had been completely invisible for Palestinians. The Israeli military has since begun to place large concrete blocks to demarcate the line, but confusion still reigns and there have been incidents of Israeli soldiers firing at people crossing the boundary or approaching the area. The line is supposed to be a temporary measure, but it is the subject of fear among Gazans and raises questions about its purpose.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, guest host Ban Barkawi speaks to Palestinian political analyst Khalil Sayegh and Francesco Schiavi, Middle East analyst and non-resident fellow at the Middle East Institute Switzerland.

Updated: October 31, 2025, 9:07 AM
