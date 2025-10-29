Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

Can mediation cut through conflict in the Middle East?

Former UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths speaks to the power of diplomacy, accountability and reform

Mina Al-Oraibi
Mina Al-Oraibi

October 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

In Gaza, a fragile ceasefire comes with great uncertainty for the future. In Yemen, the Houthis are abducting humanitarian workers and journalists in a witch hunt for alleged spies. And in Syria, a new and unstable political landscape could go either way.

“It's not easy to build peace. It's much easier to stop a war,” says Martin Griffiths, executive director of Mediation Group International.

The former under secretary general for humanitarian affairs at the UN speaks to The National’s editor-in-chief Mina Al-Oraibi in this special episode of Beyond the Headlines.

They discuss the instrumental role of mediation, not only to resolve conflicts in the Middle East, but to ensure peace will follow. Mr Griffiths draws insights from his decades-long career in the humanitarian field to reflect on current events in the region. He talks about the diplomacy model set by Gulf countries and about opportunities to reform a UN in crisis.

Updated: October 29, 2025, 1:07 PM
Podcast

A Palestinian man harvests olives in the Palestinian town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah in the Israeli occupied West Bank. AFP

Violence, gunfire and annexation: Palestinian olive farmers under attack

More podcasts