Stolen moments: Two years of war in Gaza

Almost 70,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war in Gaza began two years ago after Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel. About 90 per cent of residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed. On average, a child is killed every hour.

The toll taken is often measured in scale and impact, in mass destruction and collective suffering. But this big picture is made up of a mosaic of individual human stories.

Yahya is a young content creator who is making 99 video memories. Some are uplifting, others bittersweet. Abeer is a university lecturer who had to stop teaching; she could no longer bear to see her students suffering.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, Gazans share their experiences as Israel’s war enters its third year – they tell of lives, possessions and property lost, but also describe the enduring power of the human spirit.