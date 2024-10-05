Beyond October 7: 'Gaza is no more'

The day after October 7, people in Gaza and all around the world woke up to a darker, more brutal reality as Israel began its military response.

Within days, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a total blockade of the strip, cutting off water, electricity, internet, food and aid. What happened next crossed the bounds of any of the four previous wars on Gaza.

Heavy, non-stop bombardment pummelled buildings from the north to the south. Displacement orders forced families to flee on foot from one unsafe area to the next, mothers with their children in tow. A ground invasion intensified the violence, targeting schools, hospitals and humanitarian centres.

Morgues filled up with bodies, which at times had to be stored in ice cream vans. Hunger and disease spread rapidly as aid at the border was turned away. Life under siege, transformed into a relentless struggle for survival, was defined by constant death, uncertainty, danger and desperation, with no end in sight.

In episode two of our limited series covering one year of war since October 7, host Nada AlTaher speaks to humanitarian groups, including the ICRC and UNRWA, and analysts to paint a comprehensive picture of the humanitarian catastrophe currently unfolding in Gaza where more than 41,700 people have been killed. She also discusses the toll Israel’s war has taken on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and reactions within Israeli society.

