Podcasts

Beyond the Headlines

More states say they will ‘recognise’ Palestine, but what does this mean?

As momentum builds for a two-state solution, will these announcements prove to be merely symbolic or of proper substance?

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

August 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A growing number of countries in the West have said they could soon recognise Palestinian statehood as Israel becomes increasingly isolated over its war in Gaza.

Fifteen countries issued a joint declaration during a UN conference this week led by France and Saudi Arabia, to push for a two-state solution. Nations including Canada and the UK are expected to make their endorsement official at the UN General Assembly in September.

The US - Israel’s strongest ally - remains the exception, and even moved to impose sanctions against Palestinian Authority officials, partly for their role in pursuing legal cases against Israel.

But what does it actually mean to recognise Palestine? The gesture is viewed as largely symbolic but, in practice, could it be the catalyst to end decades of Israeli occupation and illegal settlement expansion?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher speaks to former ICJ lawyer Ardi Imseis, a professor of law at Queen's University in Canada. They discuss why recognition even matters amid the ongoing war in Gaza, and how it can lead to Palestinian self-determination.

Editor’s Note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our two-minute listener survey. Click here.

August 02, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

More Episodes

A pro-Palestine protester holds a placard that reads "Freedom is coming", during a demonstration in London. AFP.

More states say they will ‘recognise’ Palestine, but what does this mean?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, front, enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Shamil Zhumatov / Pool Photo via AP)

US sanctions PA, and new Syria-Russia relations

Damaged apartment buildings and the ruins of a silo at Beirut's port. Getty Images.

Why is justice so delayed in Beirut port explosion?

Israeli right-wing activists attend a rally calling for the re-establishment of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip, near the border in southern Israel, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli settlement plan, and Lebanon inches towards disarming Hezbollah

