Beyond the Headlines

Will Europe’s shift on Israel’s war in Gaza change anything?

EU plans to re-evaluate its trade pact with Israel over concerns about human rights violations

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

June 06, 2025

Too little, too late. This was the sentiment echoed among critics in the international community after Europe started taking a new, critical stance on Israel’s war in Gaza in recent weeks. For Palestinians actually in the strip, it is certainly too late, with the death toll from 19 months of war at more than 54,200.

But what of the new stance itself? In late May, the EU announced it would launch a review of its relations with Israel. The move was backed by 17 of 27 states and could lead to a suspension in whole or in part of the EU-Israel agreement, the legal framework that governs their bilateral economic co-operation.

In Germany, new Chancellor Friedrich Merz questioned the future of arms sales to Israel; in France, President Emmanuel Macron has been rallying global support to recognise Palestinian statehood; and in the UK, the government issued sanctions against several illegal Israeli settlers and paused trade negotiations.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at the motives and timing of Europe’s shifting position on Gaza and asks whether these measures will make any difference to the war. We hear from former German ambassador Heinrich Kreft and Hugh Lovatt, senior Mena policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our two-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: June 06, 2025, 2:00 AM`
A flag march in Gent, Belgium, in solidarity with Palestinians. AFP

Will Europe’s shift on Israel’s war in Gaza change anything?

A Palestinian boy holds an empty bowl as he waits at a hot meal distribution point in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, June 4, 2025. The US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) group operating aid sites in the Gaza Strip announced the temporary closure of the facilities on June 4, following a string of deadly incidents near the distribution sites it operates that have sparked condemnation from the United Nations. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

Opening of Gaza aid points delayed and new rift in Israeli government

The Urban Treasures that define Abu Dhabi

The Urban Treasures that define Abu Dhabi

Muslims perform morning prayers in the grand mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 3, 2025. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Hajj begins today and Syria builds national army

