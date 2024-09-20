Beyond the Headlines: How can anyone feel safe in Lebanon after the deadly pager attacks?

Thousands in Lebanon were injured and at least 32 people were killed this week in a double attack believed to have been conducted by Israel. On Tuesday, thousands of pagers in the possession of Hezbollah members simultaneously detonated across the country, causing serious injuries. At least two children were killed.

What nobody expected is that it would happen again, the very next day. A second wave of explosions went off at the same time of day – in this case walkie-talkies and other electronic devices were detonated.

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the attacks, but Israel has not publicly claimed them yet. It wouldn’t be the first time Israel has conducted a deadly operation on Lebanese soil. In January it was accused of killing Hamas’s Saleh Al-Arouri in a drone strike on Beirut. In July, it assassinated Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr.

This attack is the latest in a series of escalations of the war in Gaza despite repeated warnings by the international community to contain the fighting before it gets out of hand. But how can a large-scale operation of this nature not make a bad situation worse?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher speaks to The National’s Beirut correspondent Nada Homsi, who has been reporting on the story on the ground, and discusses the implications of this attack for the future of Lebanon and the region.

