Beyond the Headlines: Emirati Women’s Day - The power of sisters

Unique and empowered. This is what it feels to be an Emirati woman. It is a blend of embracing one's roots and cultural identity, while evolving every day in a dynamic and diverse country, to contribute to the development of the nation.

For that reason, every year on August 28 Emirati women come together to appreciate their efforts, celebrate their work and highlight their achievements.

Emirati Women’s Day was launched in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and wife of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It was to bring recognition to the crucial role of women in the country.

On this special episode celebrating Emirati women, Shireena Al Nowais sat down with five of the most powerful and successful sisters in the UAE: Al Kaabi and Al Jaber sisters.