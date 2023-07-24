Beyond the Headlines: Sudan crisis - 100 days on with no end in sight

Since the fighting broke out on 15 April, more than 3.1 million people fled their homes – looking for safety abroad in Egypt, Chad and the Central African Republic.

There is still no end in sight for this ongoing war of Generals between Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who heads Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces against army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

Massive efforts were underway by the UN, US, African Union, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and many others to bring the warring sides to a table where they could agree to end the bloodshed.

Around 3,000 people have been killed so far, although these figures might be massively understated as doctors continue to struggle to reach patients and victims in need while war crimes are being widely documented.

On this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada Al Taher looks into what has become of Sudan after 100 days of war and how this conflict has impacted the region.