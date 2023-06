Hajj falls during Thul Hijjah, the 12th month in the Islamic calendar. The annual pilgrimage itself is fard, meaning mandatory, for every able-bodied and financially capable Muslim, at least once in their lifetime. It is no wonder then, that this event is so important.

This week on Beyond The Headlines, host Nada AlTaher talks to a woman about her experiences at Hajj, her first time seeing the Kaaba and what lessons she took from her pilgrimage.