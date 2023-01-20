Beyond the Headlines: Quest on the global economy at Davos

Thousands of business leaders, policymakers, experts, heads of government and state have gathered once again in a snowy Swiss mountain resort in January.

There are crises affecting different parts of the world — the war in Ukraine, the impact of climate change and the weakening global economic outlook.

Lawrence Summers, president emeritus and professor at Harvard University, speaks during a panel session on day three of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Bloomberg

But other regions, such as the Middle East, are looking at the opportunities from a world in transition.

In this special episode of Beyond the Headlines at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, host Mustafa Alrawi is highlighting the main discussions of the forum with The National’s editor in chief Mina Al-Oraibi and CNN’s international correspondent and anchor Richard Quest.