Watch: Davos panel discusses human effect on world's water supply

The effect that climate change and human activity are having on global water supplies will be the subject of a in-depth panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

The session, which starts at 4.15pm local time (3.15pm UK time / 7.15pm UAE time) will focus on how such factors are affecting and disrupting water supplies around the globe as well as the quality of freshwater.

Speakers will delve into how such factors are having far-reaching effects in food, energy and industrial systems.

The National’s Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi takes part in the discussion entitled Water: The Bloodstream of our Earth System. She will be joined by the following speakers:

David Wallerstein, chief exploration officer at Tencent Holdings Ltd

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, vice chairman of the Board of Trustees at the World Economic Forum

Tatiana Malvasio, chief operating officer and co-founder of Kilimo

Liesje Schreinemacher, the Netherlands’ foreign minister

Emma Benameur, head of impact and engagement at the World Economic Forum

The warming of the globe is leading to rising summer temperatures, which create higher demand for water resources, such as for crop irrigation.

The speakers will touch on the roles of governments, financial institutions, infrastructure giants and innovators in safeguarding, maintaining and improving water supply systems.

This session on the fourth day of the global gathering at the Swiss ski resort was developed in collaboration with The National and is directly linked to the ongoing Global Water Initiative of the World Economic Forum.

