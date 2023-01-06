Beyond the Headlines: Football history in the making as Arabian Gulf Cup kicks off in Iraq

The Arabian Gulf Cup is returning to Iraq for the first time since 1979.

Coming less than a month after the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the tournament in the city of Basra represents another electrifying moment for football fans in the region.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Robert Tollast takes a closer look at a historic moment in sport for Iraq — and what it means for the country and the region.

Excitement and pride fill the air in Basra city during football Gulf Cup — in pictures