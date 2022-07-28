'Beyond the Headlines': How Lebanon's crisis is taking a toll on mental health

Lebanon is famous for delicious Levantine food, exquisite Mediterranean beaches, and a nightlife like no other.

But beneath the tourist-friendly facade lies a grim reality felt only by those who navigate the day-to-day.

For nearly three years, the small country has been steadily collapsing under the weight of a financial crisis that is one of the worst in the modern world.

Expand Autoplay November 1, 2019: Banks implement capital controls after shutting for two weeks. Reuters

The economic collapse permeates every aspect of life: to be Lebanese is to navigate a number of daily challenges caused by the economic rupture.

So people have developed coping mechanisms. And they’re not always the best options. Health experts say mental health is declining and substance abuse is on the rise.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Nada Homsi looks at Lebanon’s silent crisis: how the pervasive economic collapse has triggered a mental health emergency and an increase in drug use.