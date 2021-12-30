Beyond the Headlines: A look back at 2021: the Taliban takeover and Gaza-Israel war

As we wrap up 2021, we’re looking at two conflicts that have defined not only the past year, but the past few decades.

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the collapse of the government and the country’s future under the resurgent Taliban, as well as the May war in Gaza, the legacy of 11 days of rockets and air strikes, and whether there is any hope of resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Join host James Haines-Young as he reflects on the legacy of these conflicts.