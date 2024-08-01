Paris Olympics: How showjumper Abdullah Al Marri is making history for the UAE

In this highlight episode of the Abtal podcast, Emirati showjumper Abdullah Al Marri speaks to host Reem Abulleil about how Arabs are underestimated in the sport and how he is trying to change this perception.
Talking about the nature of the sport and how having a 600kg horse involved complicates matters, Al Marri shares what it takes for a rider to master the necessary cross-species communication with his mount.
Al Marri also talks about the significance of representing the UAE at the Paris Olympics and the efforts being made to elevate showjumping globally.
The winner of several showjumping Grand Prix events also touches on the importance of his family's support and how he manages his thought processes.
You can listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, or watch the full interview on The National's YouTube channel.
