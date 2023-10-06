Beyond The Headlines: Britain’s party political conference season and the race to No 10

The next UK election may be more than a year away but the race for No 10 Downing Street has already begun.

Take this week Conservative conference in Manchester, with the governing party presenting themselves as agents of change – despite having been in power for 13 years and counting. Expect more salesmanship next week when pretenders Labour, who are well ahead in the polls, gather in Liverpool.

In this week’s episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Damien McElroy explores whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can turn his party’s fortunes around, examines how the Conservatives are facing the issues of the world - and discusses the policies anticipated towards the Middle East.