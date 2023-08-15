Neymar set to move to Saudi’s Al Hilal, Lebanon to freeze Salameh bank accounts - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Brazil star Neymar is set to become the latest marquee footballer to move to Saudi Arabia, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward close to a hugely lucrative transfer to Al Hilal.

Lebanon is to freeze the bank accounts of former central bank governor Riad Salameh and his associates, and lift banking secrecy on them, the Special Investigation Commission for fighting money laundering and terrorism financing has decided.

Nora Al Matrooshi has been training in one of the world's largest indoor pools to prepare for future spacewalks.

Donald Trump and several allies were indicted in Georgia, accused of scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.