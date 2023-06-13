US-Iran talks, Trump to face charges, Palestinian President to visit China – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the US and Iran have held indirect talks in Oman to discuss the 2015 nuclear deal and a potential prisoner swap, Iran said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will make his fifth official visit to China on Tuesday, on the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations being established between the two states.

The UAE weather centre says a cyclone that formed in the Arabian Sea will have no impact on the country. The cyclone, which is growing in strength, is expected to make landfall in India and Pakistan later this week.

Former US president Donald Trump is now in Miami after travelling from New Jersey. He is scheduled to appear in court today, where he will be arraigned on 37 felony charges over his retention of classified documents and refusal to return them to federal authorities.