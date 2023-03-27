Israel protests, mummified ram heads in Egypt, Saudi Arabia to host Arab league - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Lebanon’s residents wake up in two different time zones after government’s last-minute decision to defer switch to Daylight Saving Time.

Thousands of Israelis take to the streets after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for objecting to judicial reforms.

An American archaeological mission unearths the remains of more than 2,000 mummified ram heads at a prominent temple in southern Egypt.

Saudi Arabia agrees to host the next Arab League summit in May.