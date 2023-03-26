Lebanon wakes up to 'Muslim' and 'Christian' time zones

Lebanon’s residents woke up in two different time zones on Sunday.

Overnight, most phones automatically went forward an hour. But, according to authorities, that should not have happened.

The time discrepancy — as with so many things in Lebanon — comes laden with political and sectarian controversy, and has unleashed chaos in a nation that is already struggling.

When Lebanon’s Prime Minister and its head of parliament — both Muslim — agreed at the last minute not to put the clocks forward, it seemed like a gesture of goodwill.

The exceptional month-long postponement coincided with the start of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, shortening the fast by an hour.

Read more The pain of watching Lebanon’s currency freefall from afar

“Instead of moving forward an hour and having it be seven, let it stay six until the end of Ramadan,” Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri could be heard saying in a leaked video released by local media outlet Megaphone.

“It’s too late, you have aviation and the world and all sorts of problems. We can't do it now, it's difficult,” caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati replied.

The leaked video, in which the two leaders eventually decided to change the nation’s time, highlighted the disconnect and ineptitude that Lebanon’s citizens widely say is displayed by the ruling elite.

How do I explain to people that Lebanon has two clock timings (one hour apart) and at least 7 exchange rates for its national currency, with the most used rate and clock not officially recognized by the government... — Omar Tamo (@OmarTamo19) March 25, 2023

Sectarian rift

The government decision ignited heated political and sectarian arguments in the country mired in prolonged socio-economic collapse.

Suddenly, Lebanon was thrust into a “Muslim timezone”, followed by those adhering to the Ramadan fast, and a “Christian timezone”, followed by those not wishing to abide by the government decision.

Goggling at the fact that we now have two different sect-based time zones in a country the size of a scorpion’s pussy. Like it’s not enough that the economy & infrastructure have collapsed, time itself has collapsed. Truly why bother write, my country is a literary masterpiece — Lina Mounzer (@warghetti) March 25, 2023

A number of archdioceses, schools and media outlets announced they would not abide by the move.

The hasty announcement gave Network Time Protocol — the international body for time zone regulation around the world — less than 48 hours to implement a decision which often takes weeks to approve.

Automatically, Lebanon sprung forward an hour. Those wishing to implement the government decision would have to do so manually on their mobile phones, according to text messages sent by Lebanon’s telecoms companies.

Lebanon’s Maronite church announced it would not abide by the government decision — a move followed by a number of Christian political parties, schools and other institutions.

Many businesses and most major media outlets followed suit, arguing that the technical implications of such a decision would cause chaos.

“Lebanon is not an isolated island,” prominent news channel LBCI stated, explaining that it would not abide by the government decision. “It is connected to a system based on a global clock to ensure that humanity as a whole is capable of communicating and working synchronously.”

“We do not want our readers to think that this decision betrays our indifference or hostility to anyone’s religious beliefs or observances,” the management of English-language Lebanese news outlet L’Orient Today said.

“While primarily technical, this decision might be seen to be political.

“With the vast majority of Lebanon’s residents … facing heavy challenges, we refuse to waste the time and energy required to enact a decision undertaken with such carelessness by the country’s political leaders. It is a testimony to how disconnected these individuals are from the country’s current realities.”