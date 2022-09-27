UAE face mask rules, Nasa’s 'Dart' mission, Lebanon's 2022 budget - Trending

Cody Combs gives a round-up of today’s trends

Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE authorities updated Covid-19 rules to make face masks no longer mandatory in all indoor public places and Nasa deliberately rammed a spacecraft into an asteroid to deflect its orbit.

Lebanon's politicians have approved the 2022 budget after a day of protests outside the Parliament building and the Bank of England declined to step in and increase interest rates to shore up the battered British pound.

Updated: September 27, 2022, 6:05 AM
EDITORS PICKS
PODCASTS