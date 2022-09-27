UAE face mask rules, Nasa’s 'Dart' mission, Lebanon's 2022 budget - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE authorities updated Covid-19 rules to make face masks no longer mandatory in all indoor public places and Nasa deliberately rammed a spacecraft into an asteroid to deflect its orbit.

Lebanon's politicians have approved the 2022 budget after a day of protests outside the Parliament building and the Bank of England declined to step in and increase interest rates to shore up the battered British pound.