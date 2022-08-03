Afghans on Al Qaeda leader killing, electric cars in Jordan, ceasefire in Yemen - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Afghans living in Kabul react to the killing Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri, and demand for electric cars in Jordan is rising.

New research shows hybrid work arrangements reduce attrition rates, with no negative effect on performance ratings or promotions, and Yemen's warring parties have agreed to extend their ceasefire for two months.