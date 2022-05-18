What's on the agenda at Davos 2022: Business Extra

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos is back as an in-person event following a move online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President will address the forum virtually on Monday, leaders scheduled to physically attend next week include Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to speak in Davos next Thursday.

The business and finance world will be represented by, among others, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Director General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

From the Middle East region, attendees include Egyptian Minister of International Co-operation, Rania Al Mashat and Alain Bejjani, Majid Al Futtaim's chief executive.

Co-founder of the Global Survivors Fund and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad is also expected to take part.

Apart from the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, other main topics to be discussed include the energy transition, commodity price rises and inflation and how to harness technology to boost job creation and economic opportunity.

Alexandre Raffoul, the Forum’s Head of Business Engagement for the Middle East and Africa, joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner to look ahead to next week's event and highlights what we can expect from its ability to convene some of the world's most influential minds in one place.

In this episode

Davos 2022 is finally happening (0m 16s)

What are the agendas for this year? (9m 18s)

The importance of getting people together (10m 35s)

Outcomes expected from the meeting (14m 06s)

