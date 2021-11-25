Beyond the Headlines: Do children need the Covid-19 vaccine?

There's been an ongoing debate over whether children should be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Many countries have already begun inoculating those aged 12 and over.

Israel starts campaign to vaccinate young children against coronavirus

Some experts say that vaccinating the young is necessary for a return to normal life and for kids to get back to school.

While there are parents who are happy about this, there are others who are cautious, particularly when it comes to vaccinating younger children aged between five and 12.

One this week's Beyond the Headlines, host Suhail Akram takes a look at Covid vaccinations in children.

