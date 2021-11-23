Israel starts campaign to vaccinate young children against coronavirus

Israel started a campaign on Tuesday to vaccinate children as young as five against coronavirus, as part of efforts to stave off a rise in infections reported in some other countries.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he would take his son for vaccination as soon as the counters open.

“My son, David, will be one of the first to be vaccinated, and so I expect [the same] of all Israeli parents, certainly government ministers, who have children or grandchildren of the relevant age,” he said.

Israel is one of the first countries to inoculate children aged five to 11, after US regulators last month approved the Pfizer vaccine for the age group.

“The vaccines are safe and effective for safeguarding our children’s health,” Mr Bennett said on Sunday.

The new vaccination drive comes as some European countries reimpose restrictions amid rising cases. They include Austria, which began a nationwide lockdown this week, and the Netherlands where evening closures have been met with protest.

In recent months Israel’s government has repeatedly warned residents that vaccinations are the only way to avoid a fourth lockdown.

Coronavirus cases increased in September to about 10,000 a day, among a population of nine million, as health officials urged people to get a third vaccine shot.

The strategy has been praised within Israel as driving the infection rate down, though third vaccines were opposed by the World Health Organisation, which cited shortages elsewhere.

Last month, Israel made vaccination mandatory for entering public spaces, including restaurants. The entry is now limited to those who have received an approved Covid-19 vaccine or recovered from the virus within six months. Children under 12 have been asked to show a negative test on entering various indoor venues, although such checks are not always carried out.

About 44 per cent of the population have received three doses, compared to 62 per cent which have had two shots, health ministry data show.

The figures are significantly lower in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, home to five million Palestinians. Only 31 per cent of the population there has received two doses, while Palestinian records show about 120,000 people have received three doses.

Both Israelis and Palestinians rely entirely on imported vaccines, though the Israeli government this week moved to set up a production centre in the country.