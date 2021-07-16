Beyond the Headlines: Will Iraq's power problem ever end?

Iraq’s summer is crippling the country. People are having to seek refuge indoors to escape scorching temperatures that regularly reach 50°C.

Indoors isn’t much better, with regular power blackouts adding to people’s frustrations.

So, aside from seeking shade within the four walls of their houses, there is little else Iraqis can do to cool themselves down. The electricity supply in the country is scarce and what little there is, is rationed into limited time slots each day.

The power problem has existed for decades. The 1990-91 Gulf War severely damaged Iraq's infrastructure. International sanctions on Iraq during the rule of Saddam Hussein made the situation worse. Hopes that things would improve after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam were never realised.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines, host Suhail Akram asks whether Iraq’s power problem has any end in sight.

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder