We should support Nepal’s cause – on the ground and in the UN

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

Nepal needs help

I write in reference to the article UAE sends food and power generators to Nepal to boost response to deadly floods (September 1): the recent floods in Nepal have caused immense suffering and hardship to thousands of people. The loss and devastation faced by the victims during this natural disaster are truly heartbreaking. The courageous efforts of the Nepal army in rescuing people and providing assistance to those affected are highly commendable. The UAE has always been at the forefront of extending humanitarian assistance to nations affected by natural disasters and crises. It has once again demonstrated its commitment by sending essential food supplies and power generators to Nepal. Such timely assistance will provide much-needed relief to the affected communities and help them begin the process of recovery. Humanitarian support of this kind goes beyond borders, religion and nationality. It reflects compassion, solidarity and the spirit of humanity. The UAE deserves appreciation for standing with the people of Nepal in their hour of need. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Climate concerns us all

I write in reference to the Instagram post headlined Nepal to take climate compensation case to UN (September 2): this is exactly the right question to be asking. Nepal contributes just 0.1 per cent of global emissions yet bears some of the most severe climate impacts – melting glaciers, erratic monsoons and now catastrophic floods. The “loss and damage” principle exists precisely for situations like this, but turning it into real, accessible funding has been painfully slow. Beyond compensation, this is also about accountability – the countries that industrialised on fossil fuels have a responsibility that shouldn’t fall on Nepal’s shoulders alone to rebuild. I hope this tragedy pushes global climate finance conversations from pledges to actual delivery. – Abin N Deepa Pradhan

I fully support Nepal on this. It’s a very fair and important claim. Nepal has contributed so little to global emissions, yet continues to face some of the harshest consequences of climate change. The countries that have contributed the most should take greater responsibility. – Name withheld upon request

That’s why climate change is a global topic. It concerns all of us. – Kelly Mora Garcia

Grieving the loss of loved ones

I write in reference to the Instagram post headlined Funerals with no bodies: Nepalese pay respects to missing relatives (September 2): my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families who have lost their loved ones. This is an extremely painful and heartbreaking event to witness, and words truly fall short of expressing the depth of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected during this devastating time. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may their families find strength, courage and comfort as they navigate through this unimaginable loss. – Jebina Lama, Nepal

97-year-old survived for a reason

I write in reference to the TikTok video headlined ‘Only her head was above the mud’: 97-year-old survives Nepal floods (August 31): God has kept this precious granny alive for a reason – to give Nepal a message of hope, strength, faith and new beginnings. May her survival become a symbol of Nepal’s resilience and give strength to every family affected by the floods. May Nepal heal, rise and stand stronger and more united than ever before. Where there is life, there is hope; where there is hope, there is always a way forward. Nepal will heal. Nepal will rise. Nepal will stand stronger than ever. – Name withheld upon request