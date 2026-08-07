We need a long-term vision for peace

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

A long-term vision for peace

I write in reference to your editorial Why the Iran war is spreading (July 29), which was thought-provoking and insightful. The months-long conflict, with no clear end in sight, has resulted in a devastating loss of human lives and extensive destruction of property. Both Iran and the US should adopt a long-term vision that prioritises regional stability, mutual security and global peace over short-term strategic gains. The international community must also play a constructive role in encouraging dialogue and ensuring that humanitarian concerns remain at the forefront. Lasting peace can only be achieved through negotiation, restraint and mutual respect. - K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

After every act of aggression by the Iranian regime, the answer is more talks. Meanwhile, the regime’s own foreign ministry claims it is not negotiating with the US at all, only with Oman. This endless cycle does nothing but buy the regime more time, while Iran’s nuclear programme is pushed aside once again. – AJP Cardoss

Crash landing

I write in reference to your article SpaceX rocket part 'size of school bus' believed to have crashed into Moon (August 5): I don't understand why people are angry. The Moon is regularly hit with space debris, not to mention that Nasa had Apollo 12 purposely crash land there in 1969. I would be more concerned about when they start mining helium-3. - Cauth Bodva, West Torrington, UK

Animal magic

I write in reference to your story Dubai’s new animal shelter draws crowds eager to adopt stray cats (July 30): There is still a great deal of work to do. The commercial breeding and sale of animals has become a profitable business, often at the expense of animal welfare. These concerns have been raised by rescuers and animal welfare organisations for many years. We hope to see long-term, sustainable action that addresses the root causes of the problem, not just the consequences. - Nathalie Grall-Sorensen, Dubai

Game, set and match

I writer in reference to your article Alexandra Eala seals historic first WTA title for Philippines (August 4): What an amazing achievement. We also admired the great players she had a match with. They acted with grace, class and great mentality. It's clear that tennis brings out the best in people. – Angel McEvoy, Perth, Western Australia

Seeing the big picture

I write regarding your video showing the moment an iceberg flipped in Greenland (July 30): The enormity and beauty of nature makes us realise how small and insignificant our problems are. - Shaazia Qureishi Kanchwala, Dubai