Why the Iran war is spreading

It’s time to rethink how we describe the months-long confrontation that has cost lives across the Middle East and upended the global economy. Far from being a “regional war” or another “Middle East conflict”, what began as a crisis sparked by the US and Israel’s attack on Iran and Tehran's attacks on the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, is no longer confined to a single chokepoint or even a single geography.

This week, far from the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, Ukraine's ⁠President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's armed forces ⁠struck a ⁠Russian warship and vessels used ⁠for transporting Iran-linked military cargo in ⁠the Caspian Sea. This is further evidence that the war is acquiring a broader geopolitical character and has become entangled with European security concerns.

Meanwhile, the Red Sea is emerging as a second front. Threats from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis against civilian shipping and the group’s attacks on Saudi infrastructure underline how rebels and militias can exert strategic pressure. This week’s drone launches from Iraqi territory into Saudi Arabia are additional evidence that this conflict is spilling across borders.

What unites these developments is not geography, but connectivity. Networks such as militias, drones, supply chains and shipping routes are shaping this rolling confrontation. What could arguably be described as a decentralised conflict makes escalation more difficult to predict and much harder to contain. A strike in one place can reverberate quickly in another, without the need for formal alliances or direct state confrontation.

This presents a profound challenge for traditional diplomacy. Even if on-off talks between Washington and Tehran resume – let alone produce limited de-escalation – they may do little to halt the wider spread of instability. Declarations of war or formal peace treaties now seem like formalities from another age. The conflict is being sustained by proxy actors and overlapping interests that are not easily switched off.

Quote Declarations of war or formal peace treaties now seem like formalities from another age

The longer this arc of instability persists, the greater the danger that it becomes the new normal. Renewed diplomacy is vital, but it must lead to a conclusion that applies to this conflict in all its aspects. A sullen truce between the US and Iran is possible but it must also include Tehran-backed paramilitaries in Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.

The implications are clear. Energy security, maritime safety and regional stability are now intertwined with a broader and more unpredictable security environment. A conflict that spreads in myriad directions at once is one that will resist attempts to impose order. All efforts should be exerted to avoid such a scenario.