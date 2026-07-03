Peter Hellyer: A life dedicated to the history and heritage of the UAE

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Remembering a giant

Thursday marked the third anniversary of the passing of Peter Hellyer, one of the leading authorities on the history of the UAE and the Arabian Gulf region.

After arriving in the Emirates in the mid-1970s, Peter developed a close connection with the country, particularly Abu Dhabi, which became an important part of both his professional and personal life. I had the privilege of working with him at the turn of the millennium, when he demonstrated the qualities of a dedicated scholar and thoughtful professional, combining broad expertise with a strong commitment to academic excellence.

He believed that preserving the nation’s cultural legacy was both a national and civic responsibility, often reminding colleagues and friends that “preserving our heritage is an investment in our future”. Today, three years after his passing, Peter’s books and publications remain important references for researchers and specialists.

He also had a longstanding interest in environmental conservation, as well as palaeontology, geology, natural history, ornithology and marine life. He collaborated with numerous environmental organisations, helping to ensure that future generations continue to appreciate the UAE’s landscapes and ecosystems.

This interest extended to both cultural and environmental conservation, reflected in his involvement in initiatives aimed at restoring and protecting archaeological and natural sites. His support for archaeological excavations contributed to the discovery of ancient artefacts and settlements, providing valuable insights into the lives of the communities that inhabited this land throughout the ages. He was convinced that the ground beneath our feet still concealed many secrets waiting to be uncovered. In 1992, he was part of an archaeological team that discovered the church and monastery on Sir Bani Yas Island.

He continued taking part in expeditions across the UAE and contributing to the writing and publication of a wide range of books and studies. I learnt a great deal from Peter and benefited immensely from his extensive understanding of the UAE’s ancient past, particularly the Umm Al Nar and Hili cultures, which represent some of the most significant periods in the development of Eastern Arabia.

His contribution extended far beyond his academic achievements. It was just as evident in his warm and engaging personality, generosity, humility and kindness, and his unwavering willingness to help others. Today, we continue to miss him as a prolific writer, historian and generous colleague who shared his expertise and perspectives with remarkable openness. He left behind an enduring intellectual and personal legacy that will remain with all who had the privilege of knowing and collaborating with him. – Hassan Al Naboodah, Al Ain

Explaining Morocco's popularity

I write in reference to Mina Rzouki's video on Morocco’s World Cup win over the Netherlands and how it reflects a strategy to attract dual-national talent that has reshaped Moroccan football (June 30): I think this is why the emotions around Morocco feel deeper than with a team like Brazil, which also carries the story of talent rising from hardship. Brazil inspires through beauty, joy and football culture. Morocco inspires through recognition. It gives people the feeling that they can fully belong somewhere without having to leave part of themselves behind. That is a universal longing, regardless of background, colour, religion or even the less visible reasons why people may feel they live in-between worlds. And Morocco does that incredibly well. That message of full recognition speaks to anyone who has ever felt they exist in a kind of in-between space. And once that energy is released, it breaks mental boundaries. It shows what becomes possible when you are allowed to write your own narrative, instead of always seeing yourself through someone else’s eyes. That is what inspires. That is what moves people so deeply. – Name withheld upon request

Trains will enhance connectivity

I write in reference to the article Etihad Rail: How landmark passenger service will transform UAE travel (June 29): over the decades, the UAE has witnessed remarkable transformation across every sector, and the recent launch of Etihad Rail's passenger service connecting Fujairah and Abu Dhabi is another milestone worthy of appreciation. This landmark project reflects the vision, foresight and long-term planning of the UAE's leadership. By providing a fast, safe and sustainable mode of transport, it will enhance connectivity, support economic growth, promote tourism and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Kudos to the UAE and Etihad Rail. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Flame trees are a symbol of Dubai

From Monday to Friday, the metropolis of Dubai hums with the energy of the work week – with minds focused, concentrated and driven. But when the weekend arrives, the green spaces, engulfed with flame trees, let the mind wander and relax as a true escape. The city's parks with the flame trees are a great weekend go-to space for residents to simply appreciate nature unfolding in its natural, unfiltered beauty. This much-needed feel-good vibe adds immensely to the quality of life of Dubai residents. It also reminds us that even in a metropolis of glass and steel, nature finds its way to shine in the midst of the city.

Throughout the sands of history, the city of Dubai never ceases to amaze its residents and tourists from around the world. Dubai is always at the forefront of doing something new, from mushrooming mega construction projects to rolling out green environmental spaces in the city. The bustling city never ceases to amaze those who call it home. Now that the flame trees stand tall, intertwining nature into the city, simply pause and appreciate the beauty and simplicity of the flame tree, so visible around. Every time you look up, simply appreciate the beauty of the flame tree and capture the best pictures. Remind yourself how subtly nature still finds a way to make itself visible. – Alvina Clara, Dubai