Students are feeling the effects of the US-Iran war

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

War's impact on students

Continued attacks and rising tensions from the US-Iran war are causing immense inconvenience to civilians, expatriates and especially students. Many educational institutions have shifted to online classes, while several students have returned to their home countries due to safety concerns and instability. People around the world hope that both the US and Iran will understand the suffering and anxiety faced by ordinary citizens and students. There is growing expectation that both sides should engage in sincere negotiations, avoid further escalation, and work toward a peaceful and permanent resolution in the interest of global peace, regional stability and the world economy. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Green cards

I write in reference to Nick Webster's article Trump orders foreigners seeking green card residency renewals to return home to apply (May 23): “Reapply”? What about people living in the US who already have a green card? They have to reapply every 10 years from their home country? Makes no sense. They have jobs, homes, lives in the US. - Archibald David

Gaza flotilla

I write in reference to your article UAE among Arab and Islamic states to condemn Ben-Gvir over 'degrading' treatment of Gaza flotilla activists (May 25): Ben-Gvir is not an aberration. He is the disclosure. The scandal is not that he behaved crudely, but that he made visible a system others prefer to describe in softer language. - Tawfiq Al-Ghussein, address withheld upon request

No economy can stand alone

I write in reference to your video Gulf oil flows would take months to recover even if the Iran conflict ends immediately, warns Dr Sultan Al Jaber (May 20): This is the cruelest aspect of geopolitics. Disruption may only take days, but the restoration of modern industrial supply chains can take months. This warning from industry giants isn't about selling anxiety, but rather about giving the global market a "preventative shot". In the face of energy security, no economy can stand alone. Stability is the most valuable asset. - Martha Collins, address withheld upon request

Gulf's environment under threat

I write in response to your story Explosion on vessel 100km from Oman coast, British maritime agency says (May 26): Beyond the grave loss of life and the number of people injured, this war could cause irreversible damage to the sea, its flora and fauna, and severely harm the tourism sector. The utmost attention must be paid to this aspect of an already profoundly tragic ongoing conflict. - Raffaella Serra

Human interest

I write in reference to Shweta Jain's story No need for people any more': Mohamed Alabbar says AI will halve Noon jobs (May 21): AI should increase human productivity and/or make their work-life balance higher, not remove the humans. If an organization replace humans with AI, then this tells me a lot about its company culture. - Claudio Moschini