We need to avoid a global recession

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Is there scope for hope?

I write in reference to the editorial Iran's Hormuz blockade will hurt friend and foe alike (March 25): the US-Israel war against Iran has escalated tensions in the Middle East and created a global energy crisis. Rising fuel prices have affected economies worldwide, placing a heavy burden on ordinary people. Despite the severe economic costs, loss of human lives and billions of dollars already spent, neither the US nor Iran has yet presented a fully viable solution to end the conflict. However, there is hope that diplomatic efforts – perhaps with help from India – could help ease tensions and lead to the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. At this point, hope remains the most important factor, as the world looks for a peaceful resolution to this crisis. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

... or could it be a mirage?

I write in reference to Jihan Abdalla's article Trump claims Iran ready to make a deal and says nuclear pledge is secured (March 25): Donald Trump is known for his dramatic style, using words like "tremendous" to keep everyone guessing. This "gift" is probably a secret message about oil, but so far, official Iranian media have not confirmed any of this. Whether it’s a real offer or just a clever move to gain attention, it’s a classic Trump strategy. – Parisaa Barwari, Iraq

This seems like one big play from Donald trump: stabilise the markets during the week, escalate on the weekends. If the US sends ground troops to Iran, it’s going to be terrible all round. Another forever war. – Name withheld upon request

The risk of a recession

I write in reference to Kyle Fitzgerald and Jennifer Gnana's article Iran's closure of Hormuz an act of economic terrorism, Dr Sultan Al Jaber says (March 23): the world is going through a despairing time due to the war in the Middle East. Lives and livelihoods are being squandered. Global supply chains are being disrupted, resulting in scarcities of petroleum products, cooking gas and foods. The destruction of the gas fields has long-term ramifications for the concerned countries, including for importers. It will exacerbate inflation in many regions. Unemployment will augment due to closures of key industries. The poor and destitute in developing countries will be the hardest hit. There is a need for an immediate ceasefire. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

Mashallah, what a handsome boy. Inshallah, we hear good news soon that it was taken care.