What happened to Air India flight 171?

Relatives mourn as they gather to pay tribute to the mortal remains of Javed Ali Syed, a British national originally from Mumbai, his wife Mariam and their children Amani and Zayn, at his residence before their funeral in Mumbai, on June 18. EPA
Our readers have their say on the stories of the week

June 20, 2025

Iran and Israel must start talking to each other

In reference to the report Huge explosions heard as major Iranian rocket attack hits Israel (June 19): The new war between Israel and Iran is most unfortunate. It will destabilise the entire Middle East. The world is already besieged by wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan. All wars are horrible. Innocent people die. Economies come to a standstill. Lives are disrupted. Jobs disappear. Common people pay the price of wars, initiated by their leaders.

Iran may not cease its nuclear programme by threats and bombings. The isolation of Iran is likely to be counter-productive.

Too many nations have lethal weapons that can destroy our planet. We have to be very circumspect in resolving issues. War is just not an option any more to resolve matters.

So can Iran and Israel just talk to each other, instead of fighting? This is the appeal of a common man.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

What explains the Air India tragedy?

With regard to the report Funerals begin for 279 killed in Air India crash (June 15): Last week's crash of Air India flight 171 was utterly heartbreaking. This is undoubtedly one of the worst aviation disasters in recent times.

The aircraft, which was relatively young – less than 12 years old – and considered to be one of the reliable models in service, now comes under scrutiny. It is premature however to place blame without the full facts. The investigation must be conducted thoroughly to uncover the real causes behind this tragedy and to put an end to all the speculation of what could have gone wrong.

Let us hope that the investigation brings clarity, justice, and measures to prevent such mishaps in the future.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Crucial to heed fire alarms

With regard to John Dennehy and Greg Tanner's report Dubai Marina fire: Community steps up to help those forced to flee (June 15): I hope everyone was safe and residents of the tower didn't lose too many important belongings. As an aside to the fire in this particular apartment, I wonder if perhaps some people no longer react to fire alarms with the urgency they call for, since in many towers they go off every other week as a part of a fire drill. Besides the problem of fire alarms sometimes not going off, people can't really know for sure if it's a real emergency or not unless they step out of their apartments to check.

Kristina L, Dubai

