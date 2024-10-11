The cycle of violence in the region must end

With reference to Abdulkhaleq Abdulla's op-ed The region's sixth war in 40 years could be its worst yet (October 6): Israel's actions have led us into yet another cycle of violence. With a potential full-scale war on the horizon, it's time for accountability and the reckoning of the country's government.

Lucas Anderson, Los Angeles, US

In the long run, It doesn't bode well for Israel that its fighting on multiple fronts while it still has internal disputes and grievances to solve. These will sooner or later come to a head.

Chris Harper, Iowa state, US

This has to stop. Innocent people are being killed because of the poor leadership in Israel. And its prime minister is issuing statements saying "it doesn't have to be this way". Shame.

Melinda Pauel, Recife, Brazil

Netanyahu's threat to Lebanon

With regard to the video Netanyahu threatens Lebanon with 'destruction like we see in Gaza' (October 9): Netanyahu openly said that the heinous crimes in Gaza would be repeated in Lebanon and the US isn't able to stop this. How is it that none of the super powers can put an end to these atrocities. There is an undeniable case here of crimes against humanity.

Iqbal Bashir, Islamabad

Why is he talking like he's not the one causing all the pain and suffering? The gaslighting and manipulation that's going on is ridiculous. Hope the world wakes up and sees the injustice that's happening today, especially the US, and it finally stops being Israel's arms supplier.

Sarah Zaidy, Wellington, New Zealand

Does Israel not realise that the more bombs its government drops and the more people are killed, the stronger the resistance against Israel grows?

Khizil K, Dubai

An Indian titan passes

With regard to Kyle Fitzgerald's report Ratan Tata: Former Tata Group chairman and industrialist dies aged 86 (October 9): The industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata was beloved by many and known for his integrity and kindness. This marks a profound loss for India. His contributions to the industry and society were invaluable, as he championed numerous charitable causes, uplifted communities and inspired countless people. His legacy of generosity and commitment to social responsibility will continue to resonate, reminding us of the impact one dedicated person can have on a company and country. His absence will surely be felt deeply, but his remarkable life and values will live on in the hearts of those he touched. May his soul rest in peace.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

