Google and AI can replace effective letter-writing

In response to Cody Combs's op-ed What the outrage over Google’s AI Olympics ad is really about (August 5): Google had a great idea to combine a young girl's running aspirations with an inspirational Olympic star. Combs says that "in a conversational manner, a father simply asks Google to help his daughter write a letter" to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, a US track star and Olympic medallist.

I take issue with the word "helps". If AI's purpose is to "help" the girl write a letter, it would suggest only phrases, key words, or ideas that she could develop on her own, such as answers to these questions. Doing the entire letter for her (as Gemini AI did in the ad) is writing it, not helping her write it.

I agree with Combs that "perspective is needed before we start dismissing AI tools as dehumanising and job killing." As a teacher, my five-decade perspective on writing tools informs me that AI promoters are tricking us by their claim to "help" writers.

Also, Gemini 's AI response is subtle: "Here's a draft to get you started." But it's not a "draft" since the entire letter is completely finished for her. The chances are great that the girl will follow her father's lead and she'll copy and send it. Unfortunately, the girl, her father, and other promoters of AI fail to realise this one important point: effective letter writing is always personal, never generic.

Janet Larsen Roberts, Abu Dhabi

Student protest and the value of all human life

In reference to Taniya Dutta's report Sheikh Hasina: Bangladeshi PM resigns and flees country (August 5): We have seen similar situations play out in history – former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's power ended also due to students killed at Lal Masjid. Now, most recently, Sheikh Hasina's reign has ended in Bangladesh due to, in part, students killed while protesting against the quota system, and other state issues. In witnessing all the political turmoil in the world, I wish the value of human life in every country was truly respected at all levels, without any kind of discrimination, violence or bloodshed.

Khalid Mustafa, Islamabad, Pakistan

Food safety protocols must be taken seriously

I am writing to bring to your attention an incident at a hotel in Business Bay, Dubai two weekends ago. As a long-time vegan with severe allergies to animal products, I experienced food poisoning after being misinformed about the contents of my meal by the hotel's chef.

Despite clearly communicating my dietary restrictions, I was assured that certain dishes were plant-based and vegan-friendly. However, these items actually contained chicken and beef. I had informed the chef that I will get extremely sick if the food isn't as per the dietary restrictions and he confirmed the dishes were vegan. The consequences for me were severe, resulting in food poisoning that required hospital treatment.

Upon reporting this incident to the hotel management, I was met with a concerning lack of accountability.

Even after reviewing CCTV footage that corroborated my account of the chef's erroneous allergen verification, both the general manager and the restaurant's operations manager refused to accept responsibility. I believe this incident raises important questions about food safety protocol, staff training and corporate responsibility in the hospitality industry.

Omar Mendes, Dubai

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5